Bollywood actor Kritika Sachdeva, who was seen in B.A.Pass 2, dons the director's hat for the horror film House No. 446. Recently the film Viraat where she plays the lead also got released and she is getting praised for her role there.

Sharing some insights on her film, Kritika says, "We had shot for the project when the first lockdown had ended and the second lockdown was about to start. It was shot entirely in Chandigarh. This film is a horror-comedy but it also has some erotic scenes. Apart from directing, I had selected the cast too. It was difficult to shoot the scenes outside Chandigarh because of the pandemic. So we had established our production house in Chandigarh and set up a bungalow which was turned into different sets as per the requirement of the film".

Kritika Sachdeva

Adding to the same, she says, "We needed two men as leads for the film. I have already worked with one of the actors, Vishal Deol and the second actor was chosen from the production house itself. When I read the script, it struck me that he was the perfect fit for the role and he has performed better than an experienced actor. One of the actresses has also worked with us before. The story revolves around these characters".

Lastly, she adds, "All the basic precautions were taken while shooting the project. Since it's my directorial debut, I am awaiting a good response. It was a great learning experience for me".