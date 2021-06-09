Spotify has signed a deal with Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for his popular podcast, The Ranveer Show. The show will be available exclusively on the audio streaming platform, making Ranveer, also known as Beerbiceps, the first independent creator from the country to be associated with Spotify through its Exclusive podcasts.

“I am super excited to join hands with Spotify on this association. I feel like they are just the right partners to work with to take the podcast to the next level. Hopefully, this move will be a stepping stone for thousands of budding podcasters in the country too. Whether it is a bigwig like Joe Rogan or a regional or niche creator, Spotify has pioneered the space of podcasting and covered both ends of the spectrum. For me personally, being able to connect with millions of people on a platform like this will be an exciting experience. I think many people will agree when I say that the future of audio in India is finally here,” said Ranveer Allahbadia.

Launched in 2019, the talk show is immensely popular among listeners in the age group of 18-27 years, and covers a range of topics, including career guidance, fitness tips, lifestyle choices, the mystery around parallel universes, and more. Over two years, Ranveer has interviewed some of the most influential global and Indian personalities, including Andre Agassi, Ayushmann Khurana, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Saif Ali Khan, Sudha Murthy, AR Rahman, Abhishek Bachchan, Gaur Gopal Das, Priyanka Chopra, Ronnie Screwvala, Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath, Jay Shetty amongst others.

According to Amarjit Batra, Managing Director - India, Spotify, “We are always on the lookout for local content and creators that strike a chord with our listeners, and The Ranveer Show is one such podcast that’s proved its relevance time and over again. It’s consistently featured in the Top Podcast charts on Spotify here, and we think it has the potential to find new listeners deeper in the Indian market, but also among listeners in other Spotify markets. We are in India for the long term and will continue to seek and invest in content that resonates with our listeners.”