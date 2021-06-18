Actor Arjun Rampal's new look has literally made head turns. The actor walked out of a salon in Mumbai on Thursday sporting his new platinum blonde hair! Arjun was spotted by the paparazzi and fans outside Aalim Hakim's salon.

He was wearing a white shirt with black shorts, and black mask with dark sunglasses. His hair was dyed blonde and cut short. Arjun then exchanged hugs with his stylist Aalim Hakim before he stepped into his car and left.

Arjun posted his images with the caption, "A challenging part in a film, needs me to push the envelope. Thank you my brother @aalimhakim for helping me create that & @razylivingtheblues to realise that dream. #Dhaakad #letsbeginagain (sic)."

Seems like Arjun is getting back to the grind after he recovered from COVID-19. The new look he is sporting is for the movie Dhaakad that also stars Kangana Ranaut. He had tested positive April, and had managed to recover quickly because he had already taken the first dose of the vaccine. He had posted then, "My prayers for all those suffering and families for their losses. Feel truly blessed to have two tests both Negative. God has been kind," wrote Rampal, adding, "One of the main reasons I am told by doctors I recovered so fast, was because I had taken my first dose of the vaccine, thus making the viral load very low, with no symptoms."