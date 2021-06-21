Father's Day: Shah Rukh Khan with his daughter (left), Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (top right), and Akshay Kumar with his daughter (bottom right)

World Father’s Day, which is observed on the third Sunday of June every year, was celebrated on June 20 this year, and saw numerous celebrities wishing their loved ones with adorable pictures and notes.

Virat Kohli took to Twitter and said being a dad was by far “the greatest joy and a blessing.” He added that he missed his dad on this day and “celebrated their memories together.” He wrote, “Happy father’s day to all the fathers all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing. As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together (sic),” Kohli tweeted.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021. Anushka too shared a message for her father and husband and wrote, “The two most exemplary men. The two who ‘get me’. Filled with bountiful of love and grace. The best fathers a daughter can have (sic).”

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan posted a cute picture of Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram Stories and wished him on Father’s Day. The actor too reshared the picture on Instagram and said, "Miss you baby... so much that I am using emoji's (sic)."

Actor Akshay Kumar too shared photos of his father and kids, Aarav and Nitara, and wrote, “My father gave me an ocean of love and wisdom. If I've been able to pass on even a few drops to my kids, my work here is well done. Happy Father’s Day to all (sic).”

Take a look at the photos here:

Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna also posted a picture of Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara and said, “He is her wall. She learns to stand holding onto him. Shielded, she removes bricks at eye-level and peeks at the world. He waits for the day when she will clamber over the top and becomes a wall for her own. Happy Father’s Day (sic).”

The others who wished their dads with throwback pictures and heartfelt notes included Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and designer Masaba Gupta, who is Neena Gupta’s daughter.

Janhvi Kapoor posted a photo of the family’s Father’s Day dinner in which her father Boney Kapoor, her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, and half-siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were seen. Janhvi captioned it, “#dadskids + dad (sic),” and added a sticker that said, “My happy place.”

On the other hand, actress Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan, who both lost their dads, paid tribute to them on Father’s Day with emotional notes.

Hina Khan, whose father Aslam Khan passed away in April 2021 due to cardiac arrest, shared photos of the two of them on Instagram and wrote, “Indeed a Father’s Day (Truly). June 20th, It’s been two months today, Dad. We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn’t let u see these pictures when they were clicked coz I wanted to post them on a special day..Never did I think tht I will be posting them today (sic).”

Take a look at her post here:

“You had to see these pictures dad... That’s what we decided. Why? Miss you. Happy Father’s Day Daddy. I love you (sic),” Hina added.

Gauhar Khan too posted a photo of herself with her father Zafar Ahmed Khan, who died in March 2021 due to health complications. She wrote, “I miss you! My hero. Happy Father’s Day 2021. You are with me. I know that. Zafar Ahmed Khan - the coolest, most loving, most gentle father to us. #MyWeddingMemories #GAZAbKaHaiDin (sic).”

Check out her post here: