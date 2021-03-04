Actor-filmmaker Alec Baldwin said he had deactivated his Twitter account once again on Thursday and posted a video on social media to express disappointment at being trolled after he tweeted about Gillian Anderson’s American accent.

Baldwin had reposted a news article about Anderson – who grew up in the US and the UK – using an American accent while accepting her Golden Globe for playing the role of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.

In his retweet, Baldwin, who recently defended his wife Hilaria regarding her own accent switching between Spanish and American, quipped, “Switching accents? That sounds... fascinating.”

In December, Baldwin’s wife Hilaria was accused on Twitter of faking a Spanish accent and misrepresenting her background, claiming she had actually been born in Boston, Massachusetts.

Following this debate, Baldwin had deactivated his account on Twitter in January.

Baldwin said in his nearly 10-minute video on Twitter, “Wanted to post a quick video to say that I deactivated my Twitter account today. I just wrote, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’ And of course, you can’t do any irony on Twitter. You can’t do any irony in the United States anymore because the United States is such (an) uptight, stressed-out place and such an unpleasant place right now.”

He added, “But I find that, of course, on Twitter, which is where all the a--holes in the United States and beyond go to get their advanced degrees in a--hole-iness, that I had used it as a news aggregator, and I suppose I will do my best to find other places that are similar in their news aggregation in real time and periodicals I like.”