Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has been busy with the shoot for his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources at the Goregaon Film City in Mumbai, where Sanjay had been shooting for the film, confirmed the news and said the filmmaker is under self-quarantine. He added that Alia too has decided to isolate herself since both Sanjay and actor Ranbir Kapoor have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The rest of the cast and crew have also quarantined themselves and are undergoing COVID-19 tests.

Actor Ajay Devgn too had joined the film’s team recently for a cameo.

“SLB has tested positive for COVID-19, and he is under self-quarantine, Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay have taken the test,” he was quoted as saying by media sources.

The source also said Sanjay got his mother tested for the virus, and that she is fine now. The source explained, “After Sanjay tested positive, the first thing he did was to get his mother tested too, she has tested negative for the virus and is doing fine but she has also quarantined herself as a precautionary measure.”

The status of the film’s shoot is now unclear.

Gangubai Kathiawadi features Alia as Gangubai, one of the most powerful and loved heads of a brothel in Kamathipura during the 1960s, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’.

The film will be released in theatres across the country on July 30.