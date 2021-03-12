Actor Manoj Bajpayee has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the actor's publicist, he tested positive after the film's director was infected with the virus. The actor is in self-quarantine at home, and is on medication. His publicist further reveals he is recovering well.

The shoot for Despatch has been put on hold and will resume in a couple of months. The movie produced by Ronnie Screwvala is a thriller.

Manoj will be seen in the murder mystery Silence… Can You Hear It? that will be released on OTT platform ZEE5 Premium on March 26, the actor had tweeted about it in February. The film also has Prachi Desai and Arjun Mathur playing crucial roles and features other actors including Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik.

Manoj's next most-awaited project is The Family Man 2 that was supposed to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the month of February but due to undisclosed reasons, it has been put on hold. Producer Raj and DK issued a statement on Instagram which read, "We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you!” The film is about Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), who tries to strike a balance between his responsibilities towards his family and his duty as a spy for the National Intelligence Agency. The first episode streamed in September 2019 and immediately became an eye-catcher for the audience.