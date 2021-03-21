Actress Ananya Panday made her debut at Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale. The actress wore a crop top paired with a hand-pleated skirt by Ruchika Sachdeva for the finale night of the first phygital edition of the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week on Sunday in Mumbai. The closing night of the five-day fashion show has often seen Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is presently nursing her second born, walking the ramp.

When asked Ananya if she had big shoes to fill, the self-declared Kareena’s biggest fan was quick to add that there can never be a comparison.

“She is an inspiration. I am the biggest Kareena fan out there and I really look up to her because she has so much fun on the ramp - she is enjoying herself, interacting with the audience, owning the outfit and vibing with the music. I find it very cool and inspiration so yeah, big shoes to fill... can’t even compare (myself with her on the ramp),” Ananya told INDULGE minutes before walking the ramp.

On the work front, the actress will be seen next in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger opposite Vijay Devarakonda. Liger is scheduled to release in theatres on September 9 this year.