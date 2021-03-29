Throwback picture of Amitabh Bachchan with his family (left), Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas (centre), and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur (right)

Holi 2021 has been a special affair for people across the globe, particularly for Bollywood couples Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan, and other celebrities like Twinkle Khanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Priyanka, who is living in London at the moment with her husband Nick Jonas, shared pictures of the duo celebrating Holi this year with her in-laws Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Miller-Jonas.

She wrote as the caption: “Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our homes. Happy Holi everyone.”

Her husband Nick too posted the same pictures on Instagram and said, “Happy Holi! From our family to yours.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, who is fondly known as ‘Big B’, took to Instagram to post a throwback picture of himself with his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan.

The black-and-white image featured a much younger Amitabh who was covered in Holi colours and smiling, while Jaya was seen placing baby Abhishek on Big B’s shoulders. The caption read, “Rang barse bheege chunar wali rang barse ..HOLI HAI.”

Abhishek Bachchan too took a page out of his father’s book and posted a throwback picture of himself with Aishwarya Rao Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan after their Holi celebrations. The photo has Abhishek lying on Aishwarya’s lap, while Aaradhya is seen sitting on her mother.

He wrote, “A throwback to safer and more carefree times. Happy Holi everyone. Please celebrate this most beautiful festival, but from the safety of your homes. The number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise and we have to remain disciplined. Stay home, eat gujjias, take the blessings of your parents and take care of your family. #MyGirls (sic)”

On the other hand, Twinkle Khanna appeared to have opted for simple activities this time, with a game of tic-tac-toe with her daughter Nitara.

Twinkle shared a video on Instagram of the duo playing the game on the grass using flowers and stones, where Nitara is heard talking about her “spectacular moves”.

The actress wrote as the caption, “Celebrating Holi with the simple games of our childhood. The moves may or may not be ‘spectacular’, but in time to come I have a feeling this one will be a spectacular moment hanging up on the museum walls of our memories. #spectacularmorning #HappyHoli.”

Kareena Kapoor posted a brief shot of Holi celebrations from one of her songs, which shows her throwing colours and actor Akshay Kumar diving in the background. Kareena wrote, “Reminiscing the happy Holi days with @akshaykumar and @shabskofficial. (sic)”

She also shared a photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan in a separate post, where her son was seen covered in colours. The caption read, “Stay safe people ❤️ Happy Holi from me.”

Adding to this fervour, Soha Ali Khan shared an ‘Instagram Boomerang’ of her little munchkin Innaya playing with water. In another post, Soha posted a picture of the two applying colours on each other.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra also shared a picture of her Holi celebration at home in Mumbai with her husband Raj Kundra, and kids Viaan Raaj and Shamisha Kundra.

Genelia Deshmukh and her husband Riteish Deshmukh took their romance up a notch with their adorable reel, where the actress is seen throwing flowers on her husband to the beat of ‘Sajde Kiye Hain Lakhon’ from the 2010 film Khatta Meetha, which is playing in the background. The couple are seen wearing white outfits that are covered in colours, and the reel ends with Riteish applying aanother handful of colours on Genelia.

