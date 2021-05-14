When one mentions Barkha Singh, her quirky YouTube sketches come to mind. But what most people do not know about this digital sensation is that she made her Bollywood debut way back in 2002 with Mujhse Dosti Karoge. She played young Kareena in the film and since then has been a part of several shows on OTT platforms. In her recent outing Murder Meri Jaan, she plays a con woman. And in a candid chat with us spills all the tea about the show and reveals what goes into the making of a digital media star.

Playing the villain

We see a different side to the actor in Murder Meri Jaan. As a con woman she brings in a certain fun to a serious character and we were curious about what she felt about her role. “Playing Sonal in the show was a great learning experience. She looks innocent and naive but her long criminal history will leave you in a shock. She has expertise in cheating men after marrying them. But her world changes when she marries a police officer. One of the best parts of the show happens to be the scenes with her husband and her latest catch, ACP Aditya,” shares Barkha and adds, “It was quite a challenge being Sonal. Some of my favourite pieces of content have revolved around brilliant con men as protagonists. So, when I was approached for this, I was thrilled. I instantly developed an affinity for the character particularly because of how chirpy and upbeat she is, but she is also layered and clever.”

Net connect

Barkha has been a part of television shows like Girls On Top and Engineering Girls. She loves creating content and often forays into various means to produce original content. Her strong social media presence comes from her lifestyle, fashion, and beauty vlogs that she puts out on her YouTube channel. We speak to her about social responsibility and she explains, “With a huge social media channel, I have a bigger responsibility. I have always had an encouraging fanbase and now when we are in a crisis, I try to return all the love. As we talk, I am using my handles to gather information, verify the sources and amplify requests that I get.”

Barkha stikes a pose

The star also informs us that she is saddened and is constantly worried about the second wave affecting people’s mental health. “We are amidst a very serious situation. There is a feeling of helplessness that I think everyone is experiencing and there is mass suffering around us. Focusing on one’s mental health in times like these is crucial. Clearing the mind, monitoring your thoughts, trying to focus on positivity is important for a balanced mind. I cannot stress enough how important it is,” she elaborates.

Looking forward

Up next, she has an interesting line-up of projects. “I am all set to begin work on a couple of exciting projects which I sadly cannot disclose. We will resume shooting as soon as the situation eases out and it is safe to resume shoots. I can’t wait to let all of you know about them,” signs off Barkha.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.