Ajey Nagar, known popularly as CarryMinati, crossed the 30 million subscribers mark on YouTube, making him India’s first independent digital content creator to reach this milestone.

CarryMinati started making videos on YouTube when he was 10 years old and since then he has been winning audiences with his roasting videos, satirical parodies, diss tracks, and rap songs.



Recalling the days when would get 50 views on his videos to now when his videos cross 30-40 million views, Delhi-based YouTuber says, “This is such an emotional and overwhelming moment for me. These increasing numbers are indicative that despite the criticism, my content has found resonance with the majority of the masses. I hope I can continue to entertain people with the same zest and zeal while also creating an impact socially.”

Earlier this year, CarryMinati made his musical foray into Bollywood with the song Yalgaar in Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull. And, later this year, he will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn starrer thriller-drama Mayday.

"MayDay isn’t my full-fledged debut but it has been quite a novel experience. It’s more like an extension of what I do. What made it really interesting for me to align forces on the film was when I heard I am supposed to be essaying my own character (CarryMinati). I eat, breathe, sleep and live my character every single day. I learnt a thing or two about acting from Ajay Devgn sir and I can’t wait to get back on the second schedule. Though if you ask me, my authentic acting innings will happen when I secure an opportunity to dedicate myself wholeheartedly to the art unflinchingly, everything else is just a special appearance," he told INDULGE in an earlier interview.



Also read | 'My goal is to be India's leading entertainer who spreads positivity and happiness,' says YouTuber CarryMinati

The 21-year-old social media icon also maintained that YouTube is and will always be his first love. "Hands down, YouTube is my first love and that will never be compromised on. Currently, I dedicate 10 hours in a day for content creation which will never take a backseat and I’d like to consider that as my passion and calling. Acting and music for me is a medium where I can showcase my art and creativity to a more varied audience," he had told INDULGE in the same interview.