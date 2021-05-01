With over 29 million subscribers on YouTube, Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati is one of the top YouTubers and content creators in India. He is currently the No.1 individual digital creator in Asia, and now Ajey is also known as a rapper for his single Yalgaar that he recorded for Abhishek Bachchan's recent release Big Bull. Now, CarryMinati will also be seen playing himself in the Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn-starrer Mayday. He speaks with Indulge about what to expect. Excerpts:

Can you tell us about your acting debut in Mayday? What role do you play? How was it to work with Ajay Devgn?

MayDay isn’t my full-fledged debut but it has been quite a novel experience. It’s more like an extension of what I do. What made it really interesting for me to align forces on the film was when I heard I am supposed to be essaying my own character (CarryMinati). I eat, breathe, sleep and live my character every single day. I learnt a thing or two about acting from Ajay Devgn sir and I can’t wait to get back on the second schedule. Though if you ask me, my authentic acting innings will happen when I secure an opportunity to dedicate myself wholeheartedly to the art unflinchingly, everything else is just a special appearance.

How did Big Bull's Yalgaar come about? What was the brief given to you? How different has the experience been working on the track for a Bollywood feature film?

It was amazing to team up with Ajay Devgn Sir again for Big Bull and this time in regards to music which is also one of my passions now. I’m so grateful to Kumar Mangat Pathak ji who roped me in for this project. The first version of the track originated from the attitude of rebellion whereas the adapted film version highlights ingenuity and determination. Although the belligerent ambiance of the track is maintained throughout.

Did you ever think that becoming a YouTuber would pave the way for you to enter Bollywood? Was this your dream always?

This was never planned and was very organic. I’ve grown up in an environment where everyone at home watched classics. I’ve always loved acting and it forms an integral part of my YouTube channel but I never really imagined getting offered a film. Today, Bollywood is no longer confined to just actors and there is a road forged for other talent to be a part of the narrative. YouTubers today enjoy a mammoth following just like any other film or cricket star in the country and getting featured in a film is a cherry on the cake. My dream has always been to entertain people irrespective of the medium. Whether it’s my music, my YouTube content or now acting, my goal is to be India’s leading entertainer who spreads positivity and happiness.

You are so popular as a YouTuber, will this always be your primary profession or will you pursue acting as a full-time profession?

Hands down, YouTube is my first love and that will never be compromised on. I was working 48 hours in a day with minimal sleep whilst prepping for my debut film as I was also simultaneously working on my YouTube content. My manager, Deepak Char has multiple acting offers on the table but I am very selective of what and who I associate with since I’m in no hurry to get rich and famous, and be known as the next Bollywood star to watch out for. I want to focus on quality over quantity. Currently I dedicate 10 hours in a day for content creation which will never take a backseat and I’d like to consider that as my passion and calling, acting and music for me is a medium where I can showcase my art and creativity to a more varied audience.

What other projects are you working on? What's coming up next?

I’m working on my next roasting video and a few more rap singles are in the pipeline.