After TVF Aspirants where Sunny Hinduja was seen at his finest as 'Sandeep Bhaiya', the actor returns in the second season of the Manoj Bajpayee-fronted crime drama, The Family Man.



Season one of The Family Man ended on a cliffhanger when Milind (Sunny Hinduja) and Zoya (Shreya Dhanwanthary) broke into the chemical plant and realised that the plant's security guards are fake. This was followed by a firing between them and the security guards in which Milind got injured and called for backup. However, his call went unanswered and the toxic gas started leaking. So, what's in store for Sunny this season and most importantly, is he alive? "I really want the audience to find that out in the show. I won't give away spoilers," said the actor.

Sunny Hinduja started his career with minor roles in films like Mardaani 2, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, Pinky Memsaab among others. Although his big breakthrough came with TVF Aspirants, he has been in the digital space for a while and was seen in series like Bhaukaal, Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare (season 2), Ras Bhari, and Mum Bhai.



The actor also recalled how the Bajpayee encouraged him to "go with the flow".

"During the shooting of the show, we spend time and a lot of interaction happened. He is like a big brother and a mentor, and when he shares his memory of how he struggled in his initial days, just by hearing such incidents one can get so much inspiration. It is hard to stay hopeful when the struggle is too much, but he did not give up. Oof the things sir told me and that stayed with me is, 'go with the flow, do not take yourself too seriously, just take your craft seriously'. I think it will always resonate with me," Sunny told IANS.



(with input from IANS)