FRIENDS: The Reunion's trailer, which was released by HBO Max on Wednesday, has left many fans in tears due to the sheer nostalgia of seeing the entire group on screen again.

The characters Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey, which were played by Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt Le Blanc respectively, will reappear on the sets of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and recalls their favourite memories from the show.

The unscripted episode will also have David (Ross) conducting a trivia night and asking the others some questions about everything that happened during the 10 seasons. Comedian and television host James Corden will interview the group in front of a live audience. Other characters from the show including Janice, Maggie Wheeler, Dr Richard Burke, and Tom Selleck will also be making guest appearances.

Here, we present to you some of the best moments from the trailer of Friends: The Reunion.

- A quiz on scenes from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (just like the characters did in the show)

In the trailer, the cast is seen playing a quiz, just like their characters did in the show back in the ’90s. David (Ross) is heard asking, “Rachel wrote Ross a letter and demanded he read it before they got back together. How many pages were that letter?”

Matt (Chandler) replies, “18 pages.” While David waits for him to complete the sentence, Jennifer (Rachel) finishes it for him excitedly by saying, “Front and back.”

- Chandler and Joey revisit their barcaloungers

One of the episodes in the show, where a young Chandler and Joey were seen relaxing in their favourite barcaloungers to watch Baywatch, has been recreated in the trailer. The scene shows an old, wrinkled Chandler and Joey (Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc) now, who try to sit on the barcaloungers the same way and end up spraining their backs.

P.S. This scene in the trailer also shows Joey’s cuddly penguin Hugsy (who was considered one of his best friends) seated on the sofa.

- Lisa (Phoebe) might perform ‘Smelly Cat’ during the reunion

A brief footage in the trailer shows Lisa (Phoebe) sitting on the sofa with her acoustic guitar, and fans are now looking forward to some live music from her during the show. Many F.R.I.E.N.D.S. lovers have guessed that there might be a rendition of her famous song ‘Smelly Cat.’

- Chandler, who was known as ‘the one who can’t cry’, can cry :(

According to the show, Chandler was always known as a character who could not express his emotions well and had never been visibly upset with anything.

In fact, one of the episodes in the series highlighted this trait about him. The One Where Chandler Can’t Cry is all about how rarely Chandler gets affected by anything, and has Monica trying various tricks to see if she can make him upset.

However, in this reunion trailer, we see Matthew Perry tearing up for some reason, with Jennifer trying to console him.

- Courtney (Monica) wrote down her lines on the table to perform during the show

The trailer hinted at the possibility that Courtney Cox (Monica) may have messed up her lines or forgotten what Monica was supposed to say in her scenes often.

In one of the trailer’s scenes, we see the cast members revisiting the set of Monica and Rachel’s apartment. Here, Matt LeBlanc moves a fruit bowl on the table in the kitchen to one side and asks, “Does Courtney still have her lines written on the table?”

The trailer had an emotional undertone to it throughout, while also giving off a feeling of comfort and warmth. The reunion episode will be aired on HBO Max on May 27.

Check out the trailer here: