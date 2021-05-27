Friends star Matthew Perry, who played the character Chandler Bing in the famous television series, is currently facing flak on social media for advertising a Friends-themed T-shirt which made a reference to the vaccination against COVID-19.

In a tweet, Matthew had shared a picture of himself wearing a black T-shirt that had the words, “Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt,” written on it. The word ‘vaccinated’ was also written in the same style as the Friends logo.

He also attached a URL that took viewers to the shopping website, and added that the t-shirts were available only for a limited period of time.

Following his tweet, netizens began hitting out at Matthew for using the COVID-19 pandemic to sell Friends merchandise and accused him of being insensitive.

One of the users said, “Making money from a t-shirt relating to vaccines is in bad taste. Could I BE any more annoyed,” while another said, “Mathew Perry needs to seek psychological help. We list so many people due to the Covid virus. That actor and the general population should not profit at anybody’s expense (sic).”

However, others believed it was a clever way of promoting vaccination against COVID-19 and felt it spread positive vibes amid these trying times.

One of the comments read, “This is cute and actually promotes something positive! We’ve lost multiple people in the family to Covid. If something like this helps encourage people to get vaccinated, then I’m all for it (sic).”

Another netizen also supported Matthew and wrote, “People asking Perry to not get profited from the pandemic, I have a question for you. Who is forcing you to buy anything? Just don’t. I think a few bucks from T-shirt sales wouldn’t matter to @MatthewPerry but it would mean a lot to people genuinely interested.” He added, “Big fan, Perry.”

This development comes after the reunion episode of Friends, which fans have been eagerly waiting for, began streaming on Zee5 at 12.32 pm in India today.

