Actress Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram on Thursday to share a vague message on suffering and hope, just days before the first death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on June 14, 2020.

She wrote, “From great suffering, comes great strength! You’ll just have to trust me on this one. Hang in there. Love, Rhea (sic).”

Take a look at her post here:

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai, and the police had initially said it was due to suicide. The death of the actor, who was 34, came as a huge shock to fans and everyone in the film industry.

Following his demise, investigations by numerous agencies began, including the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, and the Narcotics Control Bureau. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were subsequently arrested in September 2020 in connection with a drugs case and were kept in prison.

While Rhea was released from Byculla jail a month later on bail, her brother was released in December 2020.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty returns to social media on Women's Day

Rhea took a break from social media after she was released from prison. She came back to Instagram in March 2021 with a post on her mother. In a post shared on her mother’s birthday on May 9, Rhea had written, “My beautiful Maa, I remember you said this to me when I was a little girl - ‘Happiness is within you, don’t look for it outside, find love in your heart and you’ll be a happy girl forever!’ This carried me through life Maa, I promise I am trying my best. Happy Mother’s Day to all Mothers, we love you (sic).”

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty will next be seen in Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti said she would be going on a month-long retreat and unplugging for a while to “cherish memories” of her brother. Shweta had written, “I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to internet or cell services there. Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence. Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on.. Wishing all an auspicious Buddha Purnima (sic).”