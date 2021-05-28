The new Oaksmith Gold and Oaksmith International whisky blends were made by Japanese blender Shinji Fukuyo who is also the man behind blends of iconic Japanese whiskies such as Hibiki, Yamazaki and Suntory Whisky Toki. The whisky lends itself very well to Indian flavour notes. Here are three fun cocktails that are inspired by the city of Bengaluru:

Kaapi Rituals

Inspiration:

Across South India, and even in the rest of the country, long before people took to their cappuccinos or latte’s, everyone’s cup of coffee in the mornings would be a filter coffee. Made with a combination of coffee beans and chicory, this hot beverage has a distinct taste and aroma and one which is a firm favourite for many.

Recipe:



Oaksmith Gold 50ML

Coconut Milk 50ML

Filter Coffee Decoction 30ML

Dark Jaggery Syrup 45ML

Ice



Glass:

Filter Coffee service ware

Method:



Add all the ingredients together in a shaker with ice and pass the liquid between the two shakers to mix. Just like how a professional coffee maker would ‘throw’ filter kaapi between two mugs. This will bring in a nice element of theatre into your drink.





100 Feet of Goodness

Inspiration:



A city famous for streets marked as they intersect places marked as stages or layouts and roads often named after their sizes – quite literally. No matter whichever part of town you are in when in Namma Bengaluru there is always a juice shop to be found serving glasses of delicious goodness made from locally sourced produce.

Recipe:



Oaksmith Gold 50ML

Musk Melon puree 90ml*

Black peppercorns 4-5 pcs

Green Cardamom 1pod

Honey water 20ML (This quantity will vary depending on the sweetness of the Musk Melon)**

Lime juice 15ML

Ice



Glass:

Cocktail glass or Coupe

Method:



In a shaker, muddle the peppercorns and green cardamom. Add the rest of the ingredients with Oaksmith Gold and ice. Shake well and fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass or coupe.



*To prepare Musk Melon Puree: Blitz 1 cup of musk melon chunks with 1/4th cup of water and store in a clean glass jar in a refrigerator. Use within 72hrs.



**To prepare honey water, mix honey with lukewarm water in a 1:2 ratio and stir till it dissolves.



Garnish: edible flower (ideally a blue or purple shaded flower in contrast to the colour of the drink)



Golden Karibevu

Inspiration:



The curry leaf, a popular ingredient across the cuisines of South India is known by many names. A fragrant green leaf, it is used to temper curries and chutneys and even used in local ayurvedic preparations. It blends beautifully in this delightful combination with pineapple and jaggery with Oaksmith Gold.



Recipe:

Oaksmith Gold 50ML

Fresh Curry Leaf 6-7pcs

Fresh Pineapple Juice 90ML

Light jaggery Syrup 25ML

Ice



Glass:

Oaksmith Rock Glass

Method:

Gently muddle the curry leaves to release their flavour. Now add the rest of the ingredients including Oaksmith Gold and shake well with ice. Fine strain over fresh ice in a glass.

Garnish: Dehydrated pineapple and curry leaf