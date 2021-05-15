While whisky is something a lot of people prefer to have neat, it also lends itself well to cocktails. It's World Whisky Day this Saturday and since we are staying home to stay safe, try your hand at some fun cocktail recipes:

Bebinca Flip

This drink marries the classic Portuguese dessert – The Bebinca – to one of the oldest styles of cocktail families – the flip – to create a luscious drink, much like its Goan counterpart.

● Ingredients:

○ Oaksmith Gold 50ml

○ Coconut cream 25ml

○ Small egg whole 1no

○ Jaggery Syrup 25ml

○ Vanilla essence 2drops

○ A pinch of nutmeg powder for garnish

● Glass:

○ Coupe or cocktail

● Method:

○ Add all the ingredients, except the Oaksmith Gold and the nutmeg powder, to the shaker and shake it hard, without ice, to emulsify the ingredients and create a froth. This is known as a dry shake. Now add ice, the measure of Oaksmith Gold and shake the drink once again. Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass.

○ Garnish with a pinch of nutmeg powder.

Patrao’s Siesta

If you are ever walking down the quaint streets in the ‘Portuguese’ parts of Panjim, it’ll be hard to miss a

Patrao – the local word for landlord or boss – perhaps grabbing an afternoon siesta. Some of Goa’s most

endearing sights are made up of brightly coloured buildings with red roofs, reminiscent of Portuguese

influences in its local architecture. The drink will have two distinct colours – yellow & red – to represent the colours of a typical goan villa.

● Ingredients:

○ Oaksmith Gold 50ml

○ Goan Port wine 10ml

○ Passion fruit pulp 20ml

○ Orange juice 30ml

○ Ice

● Glass:

○ Old Fashioned glass

● Method:

○ Shake all the ingredients except the port wine, together in a shaker full of ice and strain over one big piece of ice in an old fashioned glass.

○ Now gently pour the port wine over the drink so that it floats, creating a red layer on top.

The New York Sour

● Ingredients

○ Jim Beam 50ml

○ Red Wine to Float 20ml

○ Orange Juice 30ml

○ Sugar Syrup 20ml

○ Lemon Juice 20ml

○ Ice

● Glass:

○ Rocks Glass

● Method:

○ Shake and Strain. For a little more depth, float red wine on the drink at the end.

Claremont Club

● Ingredients

○ Jim Beam 50ml

○ Raspberry Puree 2 bar spoons

○ Cinnamon Syrup 10ml

○ Sugar Syrup 10ml

○ Lime Juice 25ml

○ Egg White ½

○ Mint Leaf for Garnish

● Glass:

○ Coupe or Cocktail

● Method:

○ Shake and strain

● Garnish:

○ Mint Leaf. And fresh raspberries on cocktail Skewer if available.