Vidyut Jammwal might skydive with 100 guests during his wedding with designer Nandita Mahtani!

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who got engaged to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in September 2021, revealed in a recent interview that he does not want a conventional, typical Indian wedding. Instead, guess what? The actor hinted (jokingly, maybe?) that the couple might try skydiving with 100 guests for the wedding!

Explaining that he doesn’t know when their wedding will take place, Vidyut told media sources, “Wedding is going to be happening exactly like this (engagement). It can’t be just regular. I’m not regular. I don’t want to do anything that’s regular. So I don’t have a date. I don’t know when it is going to happen, but I have an idea. It will be spectacularly different. Yeah, maybe we try skydiving with 100 guests, all in those skydiving gear and they’ll all jump with me. That would be so cool (sic).”

Vidyut’s proposal to Nandita too was out-of-the-box and creative. The two of them made the announcement in mid-September about their engagement on September 1. Taking to Instagram, Vidyut wrote that he had popped the question “commando” style while the duo was participating in an indoor (wall) climbing session at a rock arena. Sharing a photo of the two of them holding hands, halfway on the wall with harnesses around both of them, the actor said, “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21 (sic).”

Also read: ‘I don’t believe in diets or waking up early’: Vidyut Jammwal

Nandita too shared these photos in an Instagram post with a pun-filled caption. She wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer… said yes!! 1-9-21 (sic).”

Nandita’s post received a lot of love and wishes from the film fraternity and fans, with actress Tanishaa Mukerji commenting, “Yay! Congratulation nandiii!!!” Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Yay yay… so much love to you both. Love you Nands @nanditamahtani. Well done @mevidyutjammwal (sic).”

Others who congratulated the couple included fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani, fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and actress Ananya Panday.

A couple of weeks before this post, photos of Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani posing in front of the Taj Mahal stirred speculation that the couple may have secretly engaged gotten.

Last year, Vidyut had dropped a hint about dating someone while talking to actor and fighter Michael Jai White. During a television show, Vidyut had said, “I’ve just started seeing this girl. By the way, you (Michael) are the first person I am saying it to. I have just started seeing somebody. I really like this girl and before you get to know through other sources, I think Michael has inspired me to say it (sic).”