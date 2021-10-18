Newly-wed actress Vidyullekha Raman talks about her husband Sanjay and her fitness journey

Actress-comedian, Vidyullekha Raman, who is currently on her honeymoon with husband Sanjay, speaks to Indulge about how the two of them met online, what their relationship has been like, and her fitness journey.

The couple had two weddings to accomodate a South-Indian wedding in the morning, done in the Tamil-Brahmin style for Vidyullekha's family, followed by a Sindhi wedding in the evening for Sanjay's family.

The couple had their 'roka' function (announcement ceremony) last year. In August this year, there was a 'surprise proposal' too.

Talking about her dating journey, she said, "I got on Bumble with a lot of skepticism and apprehension. Being a public fugure who is recognised by people, I did not know if it was a very wise thing for me to be on a dating app. I had a lot of fears, but my friends encouraged me to sign up."

"Our intentions were pretty clear from day one. I told him what my expectations were: 'If you're onboard and will go with the flow, let's see where it goes," she explained.

Sanjay too added that he had no expectations initially. "But when we met for the first time, two weeks after we matched, we felt as though we knew each other for years. We were so comfortable with each other," he said.

The couple added that their first date went on for atleast six to seven hours. In fact, Vidyullekha had even made preparations with her friends to escape if her date with Sanjay "went south," but didn’t end with calling them to her rescue.

Moving on to Vidyullekha's epic fitness journey, the actress-comedian spoke about how people had misconceptions that she lost weight for the wedding. "I think that it's so important to highlight that it's not for the wedding, and that my fitness journey began in February 2019 way before I even met Sanjay," she clarified.

She also explained that she primarily began her fitness routine to deal with her PCOS. "I have struggled with PCOS for a while now, so I decided to take my health seriously. I started with a low-carb diet and avoided a couple of food groups that I knew would not suit me."

"Then I met Sanju (Sanjay), and I knew he was into keto and low-carb foods. He cooks yummy keto food and desserts. So after we started dating, I asked him to enlighten me about following a low-carb lifestyle."

"He is an excellent keto cook. Nowadays, I prefer keto pizza to normal pizza," she said, adding with a laugh, "But when we cheat, we cheat hard."

Clearing up more misconceptions about her fitness journey, Vidyullekha disclosed that people in the film industry had said she would not get more role offers if she lost weight. However, the actress dismissed those claims and said she was receiving more offers now than ever for a variety of characters, including two lead roles.

On the work front, Vidyullekha has a slew of upcoming projects in her kitty. She will be seen next in two full-fledged comedy movies: One Telugu film titled Gold Man with comedian Saptagiri, and another project with Sampoornesh Babu in Telugu. She is also working on another project with director AL Vijay and Rakul Preet Singh, which will be released in Tamil and Telugu. She added that she has two more movies in Tamil and a few others in Telugu in the pipeline.

Quick takes:

Who is the better cook: Sanjay; The better baker: Vidyullekha

Who is more organised: Both, actually

Words they use to describe their relationship: Comfort, fun, support, companion, soulmate.

Where does the couple want to travel next: Europe

Vidyu's hobbies: Working out, cooking, baking, travelling, reading, OTT binging