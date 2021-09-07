Happy birthday, Mammootty! Here are 10 lesser-known facts about Mammukka

Veteran star Mammootty, fondly known as ‘Mammukka’ by the film fraternity and fans, is celebrating his 70th birthday today. In his career spanning five decades, the actor has worked in over 400 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and even English, and isn't showing any signs of slowing down. If anything, he has quite a few projects lined up.



But did you know that when he started out, he was told by a director that he wasn’t cut out for movies and should return to law? We bet you didn't. And, on Mammootty's birthday today, we take a look at 10 such lesser-known facts about this award-winning actor:



1) Did you know that Mammootty’s original name is Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail? Mammooty was the nickname his friends and family used.

2) The actor also went by the stage name Sajin at one point.

3) Interestingly, Mammooty was initially studying to be a lawyer at Ernakulam Law College.

4) When Mammootty started out, a director told Mammukka to return to law, stating that he wasn’t cut out for movies since he couldn’t dance or act.

Also read: Mammootty's new initiative urges fans to donate phones and laptops to needy school kids

5) What’s more, Mammootty himself believes that acting wasn't in his blood. He had said in a previous interview that it was his desire (hard work and passion) that helped him become who he is today.

6) As surprising as it may seem now, Mammootty had initially refused to play the role of Devaraj, Surya’s (played by Rajinikanth) friend in the Tamil blockbuster Thalapathi. When filmmaker Mani Ratnam approached Mammukka with the role, the latter had initially rejected the offer thinking the audience in Tamil Nadu may not recognise him.

7) Any guess on how many awards Mammukka has won until now? He has received three National Film Awards for Best Actor, seven Kerala State Film Awards and 13 Filmfare Awards South! He also received the Padma Shri in 1998 for his contributions to cinema.

8) Last month, on August 6, Mammootty completed 50 years in the film industry

9) How does Mammukka keep bagging five to seven films a year consistently? The actor revealed to media sources that he is a “greedy actor” and that he has an insatiable, undying urge to act in movies.

10) Random trivia: Mammootty is a UAE golden visa holder, meaning he can live, work, study, and own any business there.

Happy birthday, Mammukka!