Kochi, May 6 (IANS): Mohanlal took to social media on Wednesday to share a sketch of fellow Malayalam veteran actor Mammootty and his wife Sulfath to wish them on their marriage anniversary.



"Happy wedding anniversary dear Ichakka and baabhi @mammukka," Mohanlal captioned it.



Mammootty replied saying: "Thank you dear Lal."



Their fans also showered wedding anniversary wishes on the couple, who got married in 1979.

Many even posted some love-up photos of the couple, who have a daughter, Surumi, and a son, actor Dulquer Salmaan.



Mammootty and Mohanlal are the two most respected names in Malayalam cinema and also counted among India's greatest actors ever.

The two have acted in over 50 films together.