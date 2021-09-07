Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Prithiviraj Sukumaran wish Mammootty on his 70th birthday
To mark Mammootty’s milestone birthday, Kamal Haasan shared a special video message speaking in Malayalam to greet the superstar
Actors Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, and Prithiviraj Sukumaran, among others, have wished Malayalam superstar Mammootty on his 70th birthday on Tuesday.
To mark Mammootty’s milestone birthday, Kamal Haasan shared a special video message speaking in Malayalam to greet the superstar.
Mohanlal too shared a video message to wish Mammootty. He captioned the clip, “Happy Birthday dear Ichakka @mammootty (sic).”
Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka@mammukka pic.twitter.com/UkrXORB5MV— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 7, 2021
Calling Mammootty his inspiration, Nivin Pauly tweeted, “The Legend of Indian Cinema and my Inspiration! #HappyBirthday Dear Mammukka (sic).”
The Legend of Indian Cinema and my Inspiration! #HappyBirthday Dear Mammukka.#Mammootty #HappyBirthdayMammotty @mammukka pic.twitter.com/z2xH5pf5xH— Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) September 7, 2021
Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a throwback picture with Mammootty to wish him on his birthday. “I don’t have a better photo... coz we always forget to take one on those biriyaani and black tea afternoons. And more than anything else, thank you for Chaalu and Surmi chechi! Happy birthday Ikka! (sic)”
I don’t have a better photo..coz we always forget to take one on those biriyaani and black tea afternoons. And more than anything else, thank you for Chaalu and Surmi chechi! Happy birthday Ikka! @mammukka pic.twitter.com/CyZ8wHpkCC— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) September 6, 2021
Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty called Mammootty one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. He wrote, “Easily one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema @mammukka Happy Birthday. I’m happy and proud that I live and work in the same industry as you and at the same time as you. May almighty shower you with His choicest blessings (sic).”
Easily one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema @mammukka Happy Birthday. I’m happy and proud that I live and work in the same industry as you and at the same time as you…May almighty shower you with His choicest blessings… pic.twitter.com/gr7WLhvgkN— resul pookutty (@resulp) September 7, 2021
Actor Sarath Kumar simply wrote, “Wishing my dear friend, versatile icon of Indian cinema @mammukka a very happy 70th birthday. Inspiration to millions for 5 decades and many more years ahead. May you be blessed with good health & happiness always (sic).”
Wishing my dear friend, versatile icon of Indian cinema @mammukka a very happy 70th birthday.Inspiration to millions for 5 decades and many more years ahead. May you be blessed with good health & happiness always #Megastar #Mammootty #HappyBirthdayMammukka pic.twitter.com/25iEZGGK4C— R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) September 7, 2021
Actress Manju Warrier wished Mammootty with a special painting while her caption read, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMMOOKKA!!!”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMMOOKKA!!! ❤️❤️❤️@mammukka pic.twitter.com/bqv0ddFvvX— Manju Warrier (@ManjuWarrier4) September 7, 2021