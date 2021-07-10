Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil look fierce in this first look poster of Vikram

Vikram first look poster featuring Vijay Sethupathi (left), Kamal Haasan (centre), and Fahadh Faasil (right)

The first look poster of Vikram, which is director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s upcoming project with actor-politician Kamal Haasan, and actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, is finally out after much excitement and anticipation!

Lokesh Kanakaraj announced on Twitter on July 9 that the poster will be released the following day (July 10) at 5 pm, and true to his word, Kamal Haasan has now shared it on the micro-blogging platform.

Kamal also wrote, “Only valour should wear the crown. I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory! Vikram (sic),” with the hashtag ‘#Aarambichutom’ (translating to ‘We’ve begun’).

Take a look at the poster here:

The monochrome poster shows all three actors: Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil with grim, serious expressions on their scarred and weathered faces.

While Vijay Sethupathi is seen looking downward in the poster, Kamal Haasan and Fahadh appear to stare straight into the camera. The poster has the words 'Code Red' written in blood-red and gives off an overall intense, mysterious vibe.

Minutes after the first-look poster of Vikram was released, it began trending on social media, particularly Twitter.

Vikram will have music director Anirudh Ravichander composing the tracks for the film, while Kamal’s Raaj Kamal Films will be in charge of the production. The technical team will also include cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and editor Philomin Raj, according to reports.

Reports also suggest that Kamal will play the role of a cop, who is after a serial killer, in the film.

Incidentally, Anirudh Ravichander is also be the music composer for another upcoming project of Kamal’s: Indian 2.

For the unversed, Lokesh Kanakaraj’s Vikram is not a sequel to Kamal Haasan’s 1986 film with the same name. The previous movie had co-starred actress Lissy and actor Sathyaraj.

Vikram is expected to be released in 2022. The film was officially announced in 2020 on Kamal’s birthday, but was reportedly delayed due to his political commitments.

