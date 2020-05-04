New Delhi, May 4 (IANS): Amid the lockdown over the weekend, superstar Kamal Haasan interacted with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi in the virtual world, making the moment an instant hit.



Kamal was interviewed by Sethupathi on Sunday through an Instagram live session.



It was probably the first time ever that the superstars from the film industry came together to talk about cinema, politics and personal life.

The over 90-minute chat has become a huge hit with an overall viewership of over two lakh viewers on Instagram and it is still trending on YouTube.



Recently, Kamal Haasan penned, sung and directed Avirum Anbum - a hope anthem to bring positivity and love to the people, in these difficult times.



His daughter, actress Shruti Haasan, composers Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Devi Sri Prasad, singers Shankar Mahadevan, Bombay Jayashree and Sid Sriram, actors Siddharth and Andrea, pianist Lydian, and singer-actor Mugen joined him in his effort.

The song is composed by Ghibran and edited by Mahesh Narayanan.