Are we doomed like dinosaurs, asks Shekhar Kapur

Are we as a civilisation doomed like dinosaurs? Have we also become too consumptive? These were some questions director Shekhar Kapur asked in a recent virtual conference on the International Day of Peace.

Speaking during the conference anchored by Hyderabad-based Heartfulness Institute, the noted filmmaker said that the Covid-19 pandemic has made us reflect upon ourselves. “Everything that happens on this planet is interconnected. A virus is also a form of life. It is also part of nature and it is nature that is doing all of this to us. Everything that happens on this planet is interconnected. A virus is also a form of life. It is also a part of nature,” he said.

He went on to say that nature does not love us more than a frog, a snake or a cockroach. “Similarly, it loves a virus as much as it loves us. The virus is a part of nature’s flow. Yes, we are facing the greatest threat to our civilisation. But we can also ask ourselves if we as a civilisation are doomed like dinosaurs? Have we also become too consumptive for the planet,” he said.