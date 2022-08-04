Rithvik Dhanjani to host the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards 2022

The popular face of the TV industry Rithvik Dhanjani is all set to host the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards 2022. Rithvik says: I’m really looking forward to hosting the awards night this year. After two years of such global platforms coming to a halt it’s great to see a community of artists of cinema coming together.”

“I’m sure it’s going to be a fun-filled evening, honouring the best in cinema of this past year amongst the presence of those who love the art form.”

He further adds that it is always great to see how Indian films and web series are appreciated globally.

“As an artist, such platforms really excite me when I see the progress that Indian content has made and is loved by communities all over the world.”

Also read: 'I have never craved for Indian food like I did on this trip,' says Asha Negi about shooting in Australia for Khwabon Ke Parindey

Rithvik had made his acting debut with Bandini and went on to do some fictional and reality shows. Dhanjani served as the host of the show Yeh Hai Aashiqui and his success there led to him hosting other shows including India’s Next Superstars, Super Dancers, India’s Best Dramebaaz and So You Think You Can Dance. In addition to this, he also has won the reality show Nach Baliye 6 with his then partner Asha Negi and I Can Do That.

Rithvik also reveals some facts about the award ceremony: The awards night will be held in the presence of an accomplished Australian jury and dignitaries and I'm looking forward to presenting an evening filled with fun, excitement, and celebrations galore.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will be taking place from August 12 to August 20 in Melbourne.

This year’s festivities will witness more than 100 critically acclaimed movies spanning 23 languages. This year’s nominations include films and content released between August 2021 to April 2022.

Also read: Kolkata: Devi Awards hail women who have made world better place