Actress Sonali Kulkarni’s wedding to air as a documentary

According to media sources, the wedding of Marathi film actress Sonali Kulkarni’s -- who married her husband in 2021 – will be available to the general public to view on OTT platforms; the wedding will reportedly air in the form of a documentary.

The 34-year-old actress is known for her role in movies like Natarang, Ajintha and Jhimma; her husband, Kunal Benodekar is a chartered accountant based in the United Kingdom.

Media sources further reported that the couple had a registered marriage last year on May 7, and got married once more by following traditional Maharashtrian and Christian rituals on their first anniversary earlier this year. The wedding was reportedly an intimate affair with only close friends and family present; the news was revealed to fans of the actress when pictures from the ceremony were released on social media platforms, as reported by media sources.

Sonali reportedly released a statement in which she said, “Kunal and I want to share this memorable day of our lives with our fans and well-wishers. I was humbled by the congratulatory messages that flooded in and felt it was only right that we shared this experience with people who have made me who I am today. (sic)”

The OTT platform Planet Marathi OTT has acquired the rights to air the documentary. Speaking about this, the actress told media sources, “There is no better partner than the Planet Marathi OTT team and Akshay, who while being great storytellers, understand the emotional value attached to any concept. I am thrilled to see my audiences attend our wedding on screen! (sic)”

The documentary, which is titled Sonalee, Kunal: A Wedding Story, will air on Planet Marathi on August 11, 2022, as reported by media sources.