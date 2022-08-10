Kiran Rao returns to filmmaking after 11 years with 'Laapataa Ladies'

Kiran Rao's upcoming film teaser is scheduled to release along with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres worldwide on August 11. Kiran Rao started her film journey as one of the assistants on the sets of the iconic film Lagaan which was released on 2001 and starred his ex-husband Aamir Khan, she is set to return to direction after over a decade since her directorial debut in Dhobi Ghat.

Laapataa Ladies has been jointly produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The makers of the film have been tight-lipped about the storyline of the film but it contains a package of entertainment and laughter when two young brides get lost on a train.

The main cast of the film includes Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam. In addition, it will also introduce two new actresses who play the brides. The makers have refrained from revealing the names of the actresses.

The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the script is based on a story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue is written by Sneha Desai, and additional dialogues are written by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Kiran Rao has directed and produced many popular movies like, Delhi Belly, Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Naa, Dil Chahta Hai, Saathiya and Secret Superstar. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce on July 3, 2021, after 15 years of marriage.