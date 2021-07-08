Kangana Ranaut reacts to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce; here's what she had to say

Kangana Ranaut has now reacted to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce news. The actress took to her Instagram stories to express her opinion.

Though the story has disappeared now, according to media reports, Kangana posted: At one point In Punjab most families raised one son as a Hindu and another one as a Sikh, this trend has never been seen among Hindus and Muslims or Sikhs or Muslims, or anyone else with Muslims for that matter, with Aamir Khan sir's second divorce I wonder in an interfaith marriage why children come out only Muslims. Why woman cannot continue to be Hindu? with changing times we must change this, this practice is archaic and regressive… if in one family if Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, RadhaSwami and atheists can live together then why not Muslims? Why must one change one's religion to marry a Muslim?"

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce on July 13. Their decision came as a shock to everyone because the couple had been married for 15 years. Aamir and Kiran made the announcement through a joint statement.

In the statement, the couple also mentioned that they will co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan, and will also continue with their professional partnership on the Paani Foundation.

The statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir."