Rishabh Pant suffers serious injury in car accident

Cricketer Rishabh Pant was injured in an accident early on Friday morning in Uttarakhand when his car slammed into a road divider and caught fire. The incident happened as Pant, who is allegedly not in danger, was travelling from Delhi to his birthplace of Roorkee.

Pant was referred to a hospital in Dehradun after being initially hospitalised at a private facility in Roorkee. He apparently sustained head wounds as well as a ligament injury to his right ankle, according to police sources.

Speaking to the media, Dr Ashish Yagnik, Medical Superintendent at Max Hospital in Dehradun, stated that Rishab appeared to be stable and had no significant injuries.

Adding that the hospital will soon issue a health bulletin, Yagnik said, "A team of doctors is talking to him and based on what he is telling us about the injuries, he is getting evaluated. Prima facie, we did not find any serious injuries. Orthopaedic and plastic surgeons are attending to him."

Also read: Punk fashion designer Vivienne Westwood passes away aged 81

Pant's car was involved in the accident at 5.30 am in the Haridwar district, close to Mohammadpur Jat, in the vicinity of Mangalore Police Station. He was quickly transported by the 108 ambulance and neighbourhood cops to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee. He was then directed to Dehradun from there.

According to police sources, Pant was the only driver of the vehicle when the collision occurred at around 5.30 am. Reportedly, Pant lost control of the vehicle, slammed against the barrier, and was then propelled out of the windscreen by the impact. Within seconds, the car was on fire and completely burnt. Later, firefighters put out the fire.

Former member of the Indian cricket team VVS Laxman tweeted, “Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ." Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle stated that he hoped for a speedy recovery for Rishab.

Also read: Anushka Sharma's goofy new video with comedian Danish Sait is a must-watch