Remembering Bappi Lahiri: Telugu singers pay tribute to the iconic star

Tributes poured in for legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri from several quarters, including members from the film and political fraternities, who called him a wizard and said that his death had left a void in the music industry.



Having made his debut in Telugu cinema with actor Krishna’s first 70MM film Simhasanam (1986), Bappi Lahiri has left an indelible mark on listeners. As a composer, playback singer, Bappi enriched Telugu cinema with his brand of evocative music that encompassed many genres. Among all the big stars he has collaborated with, his association with Chiranjeevi in films such as State Rowdy, Gang Leader, Rowdy Alludu, and Big Boss has been a success story.



Over the decades, his songs continued to cast a spell on legions of music aficionados both in the Telugu States and abroad. His compositions like Aakasam lo oka taara, Chiki chiki chelam, Vaana vaana veyyuvaye, Chiluka kshemama, Prema geema, Chukkala pallakilo, Musi musi navvulalona, Boyavani vetaku, Aa poola rangu, Dikki dikki, Arey O Samba, among others still entice generations of his loyal Telugu fans.



Here’s a list of Telugu film celebrities who recall Bappi Lahiri's outstanding work.



Everyone’s favourite



Bappi Lahiri knows the audience's pulse so well and each song of his has different moods and a fresh sound. The songs are not only melodious but also hummable. He always made it a point to keep his compositions simple so that even a layman can sing them. He popularised disco music and he ushered in a new sound in the Indian film industry. I began admiring him when I was a class X student in Vijayawada. I used to sing Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re on a loop and wondered what his sound technique was like. I am fortunate to record over 15 songs for him in several films.



My love for gold ornaments has increased after seeing him. I began wearing gold chains, rings, and sunglasses like him and people fondly called me 'Andhra Bappi Lahiri’ in those days. He would visit my home in Chennai and enjoy eating sweets. On every trip to Mumbai, I used to go and see him. He made immense contributions to our Indian music and his sad demise leaves a void that is difficult to fill.



-- Mano (Music composer, playback singer)

ALSO READ: The king who gave disco to Bollywood is no more



A sensational composer



Bappi Lahiri garu was an iconic music composer. After KV Mahadevan garu, he was one of the sensational music composers, who made a lasting impression in Telugu cinema. He redefined the trend with his unique tunes. After S Thaman garu composed Rum Pum Bum for Disco Raja, he wanted Bappi garu to sing it. The next day, my friend Rahul Ram went to Mumbai and got the recording done with Bappi garu in two days.



Although I didn’t get an opportunity to record the song with Bappi garu, I am delighted that I share the credit with him. Personally, Aakasam lo oka tara (Simhasanam), Boyavani vetaku, Kunthi kumari (Rowdy Gari Pellam), and his other songs from Chiranjeevi garu’s Gang Leader and State Rowdy are my favourites. I am pained by his death and my deepest condolences to his friends, family, and fans.



-- Sri Krishna (Playback singer)



An unparalleled legacy



All his songs instantly managed to strike a chord with the masses due to their upbeat music. I recreated Bappi Lahiri garu’s chartbuster song Arey O Samba (Rowdy Inspector) in Pataas. However, I met him only during the recording sessions of Action 3D for which he rendered a song. He was a synonym for commercial cinema and it was an enriching experience to work with a legend like him.



He was all praise for the orchestration I have used in Action 3D and I always treasure those moments of performing in front of him at the audio launch event. He will truly be missed and his unparalleled legacy would continue even after his death.



-- Sai Kartheek (Music composer)