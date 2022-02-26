Ashton Kutcher, Mark Ruffalo, Angelina Jolie, Miley Cyrus express support for Ukraine amid crisis with Russia

Actor Ashton Kutcher, whose wife Mila Kunis was born in Ukraine, has expressed his support for the country amid the ongoing attacks by Russia.

Taking to Twitter, Ashton simply wrote, “'I stand with Ukraine (sic).”

I stand with Ukraine — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) February 25, 2022

Mila Kunis (38) comes from a Jewish family and moved to Los Angeles from Ukraine when she was seven years old. The actress had earlier cited antisemitism in the former Soviet Union as one of the reasons behind her family fleeing the country.

Meanwhile, businesswoman-model Kylie Jenner said her prayers were with the people of Ukraine. She wrote on Instagram Stories, “God protect the people of Ukraine. My thoughts and prayers are with you (sic).”

Actor Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter on February 24 to send “love and good prayers to all innocent people” of Ukraine and Russia and Europe who were “caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence and destruction, especially the young people (sic).”

“You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene spectacle (sic),” he added. The actor has also shared daily updates about the attacks on his Twitter handle ever since.

Sending love and good prayers to all innocent people of Ukraine and Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence and destruction, especially the young people. You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene spectacle. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 24, 2022

Humanity understands the depravity of this military action. https://t.co/GHQMGoB60m — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 25, 2022

Sharing a statement on Instagram, actress Angelina Jolie wrote that she and her team at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees were prioritising the “protection and implementation of basic human rights for the refugees in the region.” “My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region. We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety (sic),” she said in the post.

The actress added, “It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment - for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law - cannot be overstated (sic).”

Pop star Miley Cyrus also shared a statement on Twitter, saying she was “heartbroken” by the events unfolding in Ukraine. She recalled the time she had spent in Kyiv filming Nothing Breaks Like a Heart and explained how kind the Ukrainians were to her.

She tweeted, “There are local reports that at least 40 Ukrainians have been killed already, and this conflict can lead to many more deaths, another refugee crisis with so many forced to flee their homes and more. I am standing in solidarity with everyone in Ukraine who is affected by this attack and with our global community who is calling for an immediate end to this violence (sic).”