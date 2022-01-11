Sussanne Khan tests positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19 after “dodging it for two years”

Popular interior and fashion designer Sussanne Khan has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news.

She wrote in a post, “After dodging COVID-19 for 2 years, In the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night.” Sussanne also requested her followers to take precautions and said the Omicron variant was a “very contagious one.” “Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one (sic),” Sussanne said, adding hashtags like #Willfightthis #omicronvariant and #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou.

The former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan recently made headlines over speculations of her alleged relationship with actor Arslan Goni. Arslan had commented on Sussanne’s recent post saying, “You will be fine soon.” He added three heart emojis and a kiss emoji at the end, to which she replied, “@arslangoni yes, I will thank you,” with a heart, a mask and a muscle emojis.

Sussanne and Hrithik have two sons: Hrehaan and Hridaan. On Monday, the designer shared a video montage of Hrithik with the two boys to wish him on his birthday, and wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Rye. You are an amazing Dad... Ray and Ridz are so, so lucky to have you as theirs… May all your dreams and wishes come true today and always. Bigggg hug! #fathersongoals (sic).”

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000 and were divorced in 2014. While they remain friends, she ruled out the possibility of reconciliation in 2016 and said that their priority was to be “good parents.”

In other news, several celebrities apart from Sussanne Khan tested positive for COVID-19 recently, including veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, singer John Mayer, actresses Swara Bhasker, Trisha, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, her sister Khushi Kapoor, actors John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor, comedian Vir Das, actress-politician Khushbu Sundar, singer Arijit Singh, filmmaker and producer Ekta Kapoor, among others.