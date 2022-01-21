French Actor and ‘Moon Knight’ Star Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37

Renowned French Actor Gaspard Ulliel passed away on Wednesday following a skiing accident in Montvalezan, the Eastern region of France. The cause of death was a severe head injury after colliding with another skier at a slope on the Savoie Region.



The actor remained unconscious after his accident and was airlifted to the Grenoble Hospital, after which he passed away.



From being the face of Chanel’s men’s fragrance, ‘Bleu De Chanel’, to his role as ‘Midnight Man’ in Marvel’s Moon Knight, Ulliel’s contributions were notable in film, television, and the advertising industry. He was best known for his role in It’s Only the End of The World (2016), a Canadian French film directed by Xavier Dolan.



The film bagged the Grand Prix, the second most prestigious prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Gaspard Ulliel had won the Ceaser award for Best Actor in 2017 for his role in the same movie.



He has also played the role of young Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising (2007) and portrayed the fashion personage Yves Saint Laurent in his biopic, Saint Laurent (2014).



Several celebrities have expressed their grief following Ulliel’s death. Peter Webber, the director of Hannibal Rising tweeted: “Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Gaspard Ulliel at such a young age in a skiing accident. I have such fond memories of working with him all those years ago on Hannibal Rising. Rest in peace, dear friend.”