Arjun Kapoor on his 'Ek Villain Returns' transformation: "It has been a long road for me"

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who will soon be seen in the film Ek Villain Returns, recently spoke about his physical transformation for the role. The trailer of the film showcases the transformation in all its glory. The actor has battled obesity in the past and now looks fitter than ever.

Talking about the same, the actor said, "I'm thrilled with the love that I have got for Ek Villain Returns trailer. Honestly, it has been a long road for me to ensure that I achieve a transformation that I'm proud of. It has been a real struggle because of my health issues, but I thank everyone for their encouragement.

"I'm proud of myself for staying put, for putting in the long hours at the gym, for eating right every day and for having the mental strength to put my health as a priority. (sic)"

The trailer was shared by T-Series on all social media platforms.

In the scene, he is seen saying, "Maar De Par Mein Uthta Rahunga Akhri Saans Tak." People have drawn parallels to Arjun's real life. Despite trolls constantly trying to put him down, he has always found the strength to come back stronger!

He added, "It has not been easy but the journey seems sweeter today after seeing the lovely reactions. I understand that everyone criticised me at one time. They didn't know what I was going through. I didn't reveal too. But their feedback motivated me to bounce back (sic).

"So, to everyone who trolled me, who criticised me, who hated me, I say thank you. The energy you gave me, I used it to transform myself. I will always be a work in progress and I'm proud that I will keep at it and keep coming back for more," he added.

Ek Villain Returns also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani in key roles. The movie is set for theatrical release on July 29.

On the work front, Arjun has an interesting mix of films lined up for the year. Apart from Ek Villain Returns, the actor will also be seen in Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller opposite Bhumi Pednekar. He has also completed filming for Aasman Bhardwaj's directorial debut Kuttey, which has an ensemble cast of actors including Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah and Radhika Madan.