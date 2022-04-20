The Lady Killer starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar goes on floors

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer The Lady Killer has commenced its first leg of shoot. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film went on floors today with the mahurat shot in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

The suspense drama is about a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty, as they 'embark on a whirlwind romance'.

"I'm quite excited to shoot and explore Manali because I will be visiting the city for the first time," Arjun shares. "From what I have seen and heard, it's a beautiful place and I think it would act as a perfect backdrop for us to shoot the kind of film that we have at hand."

The Lady Killer is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Karma Media & Entertainment.