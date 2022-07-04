Lindsay Lohan's recent Instagram post suggests a secret marriage

Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan, who is set to make her comeback on the big screen, recently took to Instagram to share a picture with her fiancé Bader Shammas, whom she referred as her ‘husband’ in the post. The post since then has sparked marriage rumours of the actress who is reportedly known to be a very private person.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day, (sic)” Lohan wrote on Instagram along with the picture.

In November 2021, Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas. According to sources, the actress had shared a slew of pictures with her fiancé and flaunted her engagement ring as well.

“My love. My life. My family. My future,” the post back then read.

On the topic of what kind of wedding she would desire in an old interview, she had opted for a low-key option.

“I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that. I'm looking at destinations. I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so..., (sic)” she was quoted as saying.

Bader Shammas is a financier who currently is the assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, a wealth management company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Reports state that Lindsay and Shammas had been dating for two years before their November 2021 engagement. On the work front, the Mean Girls actress will be soon seen in a Netflix holiday romantic comedy titled Falling for Christmas alongside Chord Overstreet.



