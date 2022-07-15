Popular actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen passes away 

Popular actor-director, Pratap Pothen (69), who was known as one of the first proponents of hippie culture in the Malayalam film industry, passed away in his sleep at his flat in Chennai on the morning of July 15, 2022. Reports state that the actor was found dead in his apartment in Kilpauk, Chennai.

Pratap is a popular actor and has appeared in more than 100 films in his long career, spanning many languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Pratap made his acting debut with the Malayalam film, Aaravam, directed by legendary director Bharathan. He also appeared in the director’s other films like Thakara and Lorry. The actor also appeared in many Tamil movies. He is known for films like Moodu Pani, Varumayin Niram Sigappu and Panneer Pushpangal.

Reports state that Pratap was born to a leading business family in Thiruvananthapuram. He studied at Lawrence School in Ooty and started his professional career in the field of advertising as a copywriter. In 1978, popular director, Bharatan, spotted him and cast him for his film, Aaravam.

In the '80s, Pothen grabbed the spotlight with his work in some hit films like Chamaram and Thakara, among many others. He was known to keep to himself and did not get too involved with politics and functioning of the Malayalam film industry, apart from his films.

He married the actress, Radhika, in 1985. The marriage lasted a year. Later, he married a corporate professional. The couple has a daughter who was present with him when he passed away.

Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed his grief on the actor’s demise. He told media sources, “He will always be remembered for his style and the way he carried his way forward in the industry. Even when in the years he remained aloof from the industry, he was always remembered for his performance and now that he has passed away, his name will always be etched in the memory of all (sic).”

Pothen's brother Hari Pothen was a popular producer who passed away in the mid-nineties. According to reports, the last rites will be performed in Chennai on July 16, 2022.

