Prithviraj fondly recalls director Sachy on his death anniversary 

Actor Prithviraj fondly remembered director K R Sachidanandan, known professionally as Sachy, on his second death anniversary on Saturday. The screenwriter, director and film producer is best known for having directed the critically acclaimed super hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The director, who was also a well-known scriptwriter, had passed away after he suffered a heart attack and was put on ventilator support at a private hospital in Thrissur on June 18 in 2020.

Actor Prithviraj, who was supposed to work with the eminent director again, expressed his sadness, by tweeting the image of a broken heart on his timeline with two pictures shot during the making of the critically acclaimed film. While Sachy was seen seated between Prithviraj and Biju Menon in one picture, he was missing in the other.

Apart from Prithviraj, several other stars and fans too expressed their condolences and fondly remembered Sachy's contributions to the world of cinema on his second death anniversary on social media.

Sachy was not just known for his abilities as a director but was also known for his screenwriting skills. The gifted filmmaker was also the scriptwriter for the super hit film Run Baby Run, which featured Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and actress Amala Paul in the lead. Sachidanandan’s directorial debut was the film Anarkali, which was a romantic thriller and was released in 2015. The lawyer-turned-filmmaker was introduced to the world of cinema after scriptwriting the film Chocolate with noted screenwriter Sethunath in 2007.