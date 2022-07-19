'Dil Dhoondhta Hai' singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at 82  

Veteran playback singer and ghazal maestro, Bhupinder Singh, who sang scores of Bollywood numbers in his heavy bass voice, passed away on the evening of July 18, 2022, according to reports. The last rites of the 82-year-old singer were performed at the Oshiwara Crematorium, Mumbai at 12:15 a.m. on July 19, 2022, state sources. He is survived by his wife Mitali Singh and son, Nihal Singh who is also a musician.

“He was suffering from several health complications, including urinary issues since some time (sic),” Mitali told media sources.

The Amritsar-born singer started his career with All India Radio in the 1950s. He was also attached to the Delhi Doordarshan Centre. Soon, he started learning violin and guitar. He is remembered for memorable songs in films like Mausam, Satte Pe Satta, Ahista Ahista, Dooriyan, Haqeeqat, and many more. Some of his famed songs include tracks like Hoke Majboor Mujhe, Usne Bulaya Hoga, (with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mehmood, Manna Dey),Dil Dhoondhta Hai and Phir Wohi.

Reports state that renowned Bollywood music director, Madan Mohan first recognised his singing talent and gave him a break as a playback singer for a song in the film Haqeeqat. In his long career, Bhupinder sang for most of the top music composers during the 1960s to 2000s, giving many hit songs. He also played guitar and violin for many songs. The singer was instrumental in introducing bass, drums and guitar to ghazals.

After his marriage to Mitali Choudhary, a Bangladeshi singer, almost 45 years ago, the singer-couple joined hands and combined voices to release a series of music albums of ghazals and soft classical songs. Bhupinder started releasing private albums with his wife during the 1960s, according to reports. Gulzar wrote the lyrics for his third LP (Long Play)- Woh Jo Shair Tha.

