Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh all set to get married! Here’s all you need to know.

Actress Payal Rohatgi and her fiancé wrestler Sangram Singh have finally decided to get married after being together for about 14 years. The two have even locked a property in Agra as their wedding venue. The couple is set to marry in July 9 in an intimate ceremony.

According to reports Sangram revealed that they want to tie the knot at a temple in Agra and that they will host a reception party in Mumbai. “We were planning to host our wedding in Rajasthan or Payal’s hometown, Ahmedabad. However, we have locked Agra as the venue. It’s convenient for everyone, including my family in my hometown, Rohtak (Haryana). They will take around four hours to reach the destination,” the wrestler said in the interview.

Recalling his first meeting with Payal, he shared that the two met for the fist time on a highway near Agra in 2011. Though the two exchanged numbers then, they never contacted each other till they met while shooting for reality show, Survivor India in 2012.

“I was returning from a kushti (wrestling) and Payal from a shoot in Agra. Her car broke down on the highway, just outside the city. We stopped our car and gave her a lift. I still remember that I was covered in mitti (mud) because of the fight and Payal said, ‘Gaadi toh badi saaf hai (Your car is quite clean)’ and I replied, ‘Aaj toh aur dinon se bhi zyada saaf hai (It’s cleaner than on other days) (laughs).” We exchanged phone numbers but never called each other. It was only towards the end of the reality show, Survivor India (2012), that we got talking. And now, we are going to be man and wife.”

Payal and Sangram got engaged in 2014, and have been together for 12 years. Meanwhile, Payal was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Up as a contestant. The show was won by comedian Munawar Faruqui.