BAFTA 2022: Host Rebel Wilson calls out Russian President Vladimir Putin at the ceremony

BAFTA 2022 awards saw celebrities in solidarity with the ongoing Ukraine war crisis. The chairman Krishnendu Majumdar started the ceremony with a statement talking about the suffering in the country. He also added that he hopes for peace for the people and his colleagues at the Ukrainian Film Academy.



The host for the evening, Rebel Wilson was more direct in her approach and reportedly showed a middle finger to Vladimir Putin. While introducing Emilia Jones' much-awaited musical performance, Rebel announced that there would be two sign language interpretators for the performance: one for the American Sign Language (ASL) and another for the British Sign Language (BSL). She then added, “Luckily though, in all the sign languages, this is the gesture for Putin,” showing her middle finger. It was also reported that the joke went down very well with the audience.

Most of the guests like Benedict Cumberbatch came out in the open and offered their support to the refugees from Ukraine during press meets and while receiving the awards.



The 2022 award ceremony is taking place as Russia continues to attack Ukraine. The Russian forces' attacks have been so strong that over one million Ukranianians fled their home country. President Putin has also released a statement that if other countries got involved with the war, the world would see serious consequences.