Sandalwood actress Chethana Raj passes away after fat removal surgery, here is what happened:

Kannada actress Chethana Raj passed away on May 16 at a private hospital in Bengaluru reportedly after undergoing fat removal surgery at a cosmetic clinic, media reports said. She was 21.

According to the police, she underwent surgery without the knowledge of her parents.

Following the demise of the actress, reports have claimed that Chethana’s parents are now holding the surgeons responsible and that the surgery was conducted without proper equipment. Sources also said that a case has been filed against doctors at the cosmetic clinic based on a police complaint by her parents.

“My daughter was hale and hearty. She was absolutely fine. She had gone to the clinic with her friends. Someone has suggested to her that she had more fat in the waist and without consulting any family member, she had come for the surgery,” Varadaraju, father of Chethana Raj, was quoted as saying by media sources.

“My daughter died due to the negligence of the clinic. The doctors have conducted surgery without parental consent and without proper equipment. It was her friend who signed the consent form before she was taken into surgery. I will initiate legal action against the authorities,” he added.

Varadaraju claimed that by the time their family got to know about the surgery, it had already begun. Chethana had reportedly asked them earlier for permission to go ahead with the fat removal surgery, but the family had refused. Her father further explained that Chethana went ahead with the surgery without the family’s knowledge.

Varadaraju alleged that by evening, Chethana’s lungs had filled up with fluid and that she had faced trouble with breathing. He also claimed that the ICU in which she was admitted was not equipped with the required facilities.

According to reports, doctors tried to revive her but couldn’t. The doctors who performed the fat removal surgery then reportedly brought Chethana to a hospital nearby at 5.30 pm and forced the doctors there to treat her as a person who had suffered a cardiac arrest, despite the fact that she was unresponsive and had no pulse at that point.

The hospital has alleged that they were forced to violate protocol for a patient who was brought there unresponsive. They have also claimed that they were threatened to go ahead with CPR, but could not revive Chethana despite trying for 45 minutes.

However, ICU intensivist Dr Sandeep, in his complaint to the inspector of Basaveshwaranagar Police Station, has reportedly mentioned that they were coerced into declaring Chethana dead only at 6.45 pm. He also claimed that the doctors at the cosmetic clinic were aware that Chethana had already passed away.

Meanwhile, the cosmetic clinic has maintained that the actress’ death occurred due to water deposition in her lungs during surgery.

Chethana’s body will be shifted to another hospital later for post mortem, according to media sources.

A resident of Abbigere in Bengaluru, Chetana Raj had starred in popular serials including Geetha, Doresaani, and Olavina Nildana. She was also seen in the Kannada film Havayaami.