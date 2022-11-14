Epilepsy Awareness Month: Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals how she deals with the condition

In 1969, the Epilepsy Foundation recognized November as National Epilepsy Awareness Month. From that day onwards, every year in November, people from across the globe show their support for those diagnosed with epilepsy by wearing a purple ribbon.

People mark the month by sharing important information on the causes and the symptoms of the condition, and busting myths surrounding the same. In a recent Instagram Q&A, Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh opened up about her epilepsy diagnosis and shared how she deals with the condition.

Talking about whether the condition affects her professional life, the Dangal actress wrote, "I mean I have to go a bit slow. But I can do everything. There are some odd and tough days. That slows me down. But I have been fortunate enough to work with people I have been dying to work with."

She was further asked by a fan if a person with an epileptic attack should be made to smell a shoe. Fatima revealed that it is a myth and said, "Already it’s traumatic to come out of a seizure. The last thing you want is to wake up to a stinking shoe! Hahaha! People have done this to me! (vomit emojis) Horrible!"

In her Instagram Stories, Fatima also shared she keeps her health in check by working out regularly.

Speaking of her work front, she was last seen in Thar opposite Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.