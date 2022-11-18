[PHOTOS] Mahesh Babu attends prayer meet for late father Krishna

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu was seen at the prayer meet held for his father, the late Telugu actor, Krishna, on Thursday. Mahesh's family members and people from the Tollywood film industry attended the meet to pay their respects to the late movie star. Krishna passed away on November 15 at a hospital in Hyderabad where he was being treated after suffering from a cardiac arrest late Sunday night.

According to sources, Mahesh’s late brother Ramesh Babu's family also attended the prayer meeting. Some photos from the ceremony were shared by the PRO of the Telugu Film Producers Council, Vamsi Shekar on his Twitter handle. In one of the images, Mahesh can be seen with Telugu film director Trivikram. He captioned the photos featuring Mahesh paying his respects to Krishna, “3rd-day ceremony of #SuperStarKrishna garu. #SSKLivesOn @urstrulyMahesh.”

The funeral for the late actor was held in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad. It was attended by family members of the actor and many well-known celebrities from the Telugu film industry. Famous actors including Chiranjeevi, Vijay Devarakonda, Mohan Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, D Suresh Babu, and Naga Chaitanya were seen at the funeral.

Krishna was a popular Tollywood actor. He appeared in more than 350 films in a career spanning over five decades. He entered the film industry in the early 1960s with small roles and debuted as the lead actor in the 1965 movie, Thene Manasulu, which became a hit at the box office.

Gudacchari 116 (1966), a spy film starring him, proved to be a super hit, making Krishna one of the most sought-after actors in the Telugu film industry. He is known for many landmark movies like Alluri Seetharama Raju (19767), Eenadu (1982), and Simhasanam (1986).