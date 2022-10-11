Aishwarya Lekshmi on playing the lead in the soon-to-release Telugu drama Ammu

The most memorable part of empowering films is how they leave an impact on us in the spur of the moment. Bringing one such socially impactful drama, Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer of the much anticipated Telugu flick Ammu starring Aishwarya Lekshmi in the eponymous role. The story revolves around Ammu, who, like a phoenix, rises from the ashes of her fairytale marriage that turned into a nightmare. The movie also stars Naveen Chandra and Bobby Simha in significant roles. It is directed by Bench Talkies fame director Charukesh Sekar and creatively produced by Karthik Subbaraj along with Kalyan Subramanian and Kaarthekeyen Santhanam.

The trailer of the movie gives us a closer glimpse into the life of Ammu who believed that marriage was all about love and magic until it all changed when her cop-husband (Naveen Chandra) hit her for the first time. What she thought was a one-off incident turned into a grim and never-ending cycle of domestic abuse, breaking her soul and spirit. However, the teaser also shows what happens when she is pushed to her limits. Will she use brute force or team up with an unlikely ally to break herself free? That’s left for the viewers to find out!

About her role actress Aishwarya Lekshmi shares that, “Ammu at its core, is a story of empowerment. For me portraying the role of a woman entangled in an abusive relationship was both challenging and in its own way emboldening. As a woman there’s a lot in Ammu to relate to, most important of which is to always speak one’s truth and stand up for one's self. I’m grateful for the constant support of Karthik Subbaraj, director Charukesh Sekar, my fellow cast members Naveen and Simha, all of whom helped me get into the skin of the character and do justice to it. I can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction to Ammu.”

Writer-director Charukesh Sekar adds how the film is very close to his heart. “Ammu’s journey in the film as she learns to take a stand against her oppressor is one that will leave the viewers thrilled and moved with its revelatory and relevant drama. We wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without the phenomenal performance of the cast – Aishwarya, Naveen and Simha – each of them have given it their all to bring their characters alive on screen.”

Ravi tells how it was challenging to get into the mindset of Ammu’s husband to understand his character’s motivations and rationale. “As an actor, I’m grateful that I got a chance to be a part of such an intriguing story and portray such a challenging character. Charukesh, as the writer and director, has masterfully weaved a narrative that seeps inside the minds of the viewers. I feel Ammu has the potential to emotionally resonate with the viewers with its captivating story and I hope viewers across India and the world enjoy watching it.”

Actor Bobby shares, “The minute I heard the story, I knew Ammu was a title I wanted to be a part of. Both Aishwarya and Naveen are such strong actors, that you can’t avert your eyes when they’re performing on screen. Charukesh has woven a story that will intrigue viewers till the very end.” Producer Kalyan Subramanian says, “We could not have asked for a better story to tell. We have always pursued stories that are engaging but content-driven and Ammu ticks both boxes.”

Ammu will stream on Amazon Prime Video on October 19 in Telugu along with Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi dubs.

