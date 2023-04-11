Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur competes with big brother Ibrahim on who's got better abs; can you guess?

When it comes to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor is one who has aced the social media game. She is always on top of posting titbits from her personal and professional life and her followers love to sneak a peek. As for today, the actress has shared a super cute photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan with his half-brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In the photo, both Taimur and Ibrahim are lifting their t-shirts and flaunting their abs. While Ibrahim has impressed the fans with his physique, it is little Taimur who took away the brownie points for adorably competing with his big bro.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Was Siblings day yesterday or today …OR..is it everyday? Iggy and TimTim”

Also Read: Fizzy Goblet opens its second store in Hyderabad, new collection to be unveiled by Kareena Kapoor Khan

For the unversed, Kareena also marked Siblings Day on April 10 with a throwback photo with her sister-actress Karisma Kapoor. The click was shared by Karisma on her Instagram with a caption that read, “Always by each other’s side.” Kareena re-shared the photo on her IG Story.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor dishes on 3 Idiots sequel buzz, says ‘something is fishy’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is all set to make her OTT debut in the Indian adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. It is an Indian adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo’s best-selling novel of the same name. Kareena shares the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She also has The Buckingham Murderers by Hansal Mehta in the pipeline.