Aamir Khan and Salman Khan welcome Eid together; pose for a picture 

This year, popular Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Aamir Khan welcomed Eid together and also posed for a photo. On Friday night, Salman shared an image on his Instagram handle featuring him and Aamir. The artistes were seen grinning as they looked at the camera. Salman appeared in the photo sporting a black shirt and matching trousers, while Aamir chose a black pair of jeans and a blue t-shirt. He captioned the post, “Chand Mubarak (crescent moon emoji).”

Many celebrities and fans took to the comment section to share their reaction to the snap. Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, “Chaand Mubarak.” A user wrote, “Two legends in one frame.”

Many fans also referred to the 1994 cult comedy film, Andaz Apna Apna, which starred both actors in lead roles. “Finally Prem and Amar together,” read a comment. Another fan commented, “Amar-Prem reunites.” A user said, “We want Andaz Apna Apna 2.”

Andaz Apna Apna was helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Along with Aamir and Salman, the movie also starred Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor.

Salman and Aamir also met in January of this year at the latter's home. Nikhat Hegde, Aamir's sister, posted pictures from the meeting on Instagram. Salman appeared in a photo alongside Nikhat and Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussein. She posted another photograph of them that Aamir had taken and captioned it, “For those who were missing Aamir.”

On the work front, Salman was last seen in the 2023 action drama film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released on April 21. The movie which is a remake of the 2014 Tamil-language film Veeram, also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu with an ensemble supporting cast.

Aamir was last seen in the 2022 drama film, Laal Singh Chaddha, with Kareena Kapoor. The film which was a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, was directed by Advait Chandan. In November last year, Aamir announced at an event in Delhi that he would be taking a break from his acting career.