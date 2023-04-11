Salman Khan rides in his new bulletproof Nissan car for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ trailer launch 

On the work front, Salman will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The trailer for Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was released on Monday evening in Mumbai. The actor attended the trailer launch event in Juhu in a bulletproof car that he recently purchased, amidst death threats. The vehicle is Nissan Patrol, a seven-seater SUV and has been imported from Dubai to keep the artiste safe, according to sources.

Reports added that the cost of the vehicle is roughly INR 2 crores and its registration number features the actor’s birth date. Salman had received death threats via email, a few weeks ago, which led to an increase in his security. Media sources claimed that the death threats were sent by gangster Goldie Brar. As a result, the Mumbai Police has filed an FIR at the Bandra Police station and security has been stepped up in front of Salman's home.

On the work front, Salman will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari.

The film which is a remake of the 2014 Tamil-language film Veeram, has been directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. It is scheduled for an April 21 release.